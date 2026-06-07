Florida State flips a 4-Star, more visit intel -- Warchant TV

Florida State made some waves for itself around lunchtime on Sunday when it flipped four-star linebacker/safety Jernard Albright from South Carolina.

The Seminoles also looked to lock in top targets at wide receiver, linebacker and defensive line. To break it all down, Warchant’s Matt LaSerre and Nick Carlile host “The War Path Wrap” from outside the football facilities on FSU’s campus.

To watch the video feature, click play above. And check out the Live Updates Thread on the Recruiting and Portal Board for all the latest details on other Florida State official visits.

***Discuss this article with Florida State football fans on the Premium Recruiting Board.***

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Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.