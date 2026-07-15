Florida State football interviews at 2026 ACC Kickoff -- Warchant TV

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and three Seminoles players — quarterback Ashton Daniels, wide receiver Duce Robinson and defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls — made their way to Charlotte for Day 1 of the 2026 ACC Kickoff.

An annual tradition under coach Norvell is for FSU’s representatives to be available exclusively to local press before getting their national media obligations underway. You can watch these local media interviews below.

Florida State will be holding interviews in multiple settings on Wednesday, including on the television stage and in a media breakout room for long-form questions and answers. To follow along with all ACC Kickoff updates, Warchant members can head to The Tribal Council message board forum.

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