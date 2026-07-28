Florida State has a first-round talent on defense, says former NFL national scout

In the minds of many, Florida State football has one player on its 2026 roster that is far-and-away the best NFL Draft prospect among those who are eligible. That player would be wide receiver Duce Robinson.

Not so fast, says former Dallas Cowboys national scout Drew Fabianich. The Seminoles, he told Warchant TV’s “The Jeff Cameron Show,” have a first-round prospect on defense in 2026: Cornerback Ja’Bril Rawls.

“I put on the tape, and you know I’m going, ‘OK, why is this guy not getting talked about very much?'” Fabianich, now the executive director of the Senior Bowl, said. “As soon as I watched the tape, I said he’s a first-round corner.”

FIRST ROUND CORNER?



According to former Dallas Cowboys national scout and current Senior Bowl Executive Director @DfabeSB, @FSUFootball has a first round talent in the cornerback room.



Watch the full interview today at 3 p.m. ET on @JCameronShow pic.twitter.com/bgZKZ7Yr4C — Warchant.com (@Warchant) July 28, 2026

Fabianich went on to compare Rawls to Morris Claiborne, the 2011 Jim Thorpe Award Winner and SEC Defensive Player of the Year at LSU. The Cowboys traded up from the No. 12 overall pick to No. 6 to select Claiborne in the 2012 NFL Draft.

“Probably better tracking the ball down the field than Mo was,” Fabianich said of Rawls, “and probably better ball skills. I really like the kid’s game.”

Fabianich did have some critiques and notes on what limits Rawls and what he can do to improve his stock in 2026.

“He needs to improve his strength, overall strength,” Fabianich said. “I’d like him to improve his mass. But seeing him in person, that’s not going to happen probably much more than seven to eight pounds. He’s just a thin-hipped, thin-shouldered guy. You’d like him to be stronger, especially when shedding blocks and when he is in press (coverage).

“But, he’s really good in press. He’s really good in off (coverage). He’s got really good eyes and instincts in zone. There’s not a lot of holes in his game.”

Rawls was limited to seven games in 2025 due to injury but still racked up 40 tackles; the 6-foot-1, 178-pounder also recorded one interception, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Across 18 years with the Dallas Cowboys, Fabianich served as the team’s national scout for 14 seasons. He also held general manager positions with West Virginia and Auburn.

Fabianich’s full appearance on Warchant TV includes notes on:

NFL scouting and draft processes

College Football, NIL and negotiation

What a college football general manager does day-to-day

Duce Robinson’s goals for 2026 & more

Click play on the video below to watch the interview:

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