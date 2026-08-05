Warchant TV: Top Florida State football camp storylines, Protect College Sports Act talk

Now that Florida State football is a week — and a scrimmage — into fall camp, Warchant TV’s “The SMASH” convenes for a breakdown of top football storylines.

**75% OFF AN ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP TO WARCHANT.COM**

To watch the show, click play on the video below:

Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel and director of original content Tom Lang discuss Florida State’s top performers at:

Wide receiver

Linebacker

Running back

Offensive line

PLUS: Discussion on the Protect College Sports Act

Head coach Mike Norvell recapped the Seminoles’ first scrimmage moments after they wrapped up inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Monday night. You can watch Norvell’s remarks here.

Remarks from defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. can be found here.

Florida State now heads to Jacksonville for a series of practices on UNF’s campus.

Stay tuned to Warchant for on-site coverage from Jacksonville as well as updates throughout fall camp.

The Seminoles open the season on August 29 when New Mexico State comes to Tallahassee. FSU’s first marquee game will be on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, against SMU.

Norvell is 38-34 in his six-year tenure at Florida State. His ACC record is 22-26.

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

15% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

FALL CAMP SALE: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for 75% off an annual membership today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.