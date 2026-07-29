Warchant TV: Norvell speaks after Florida State football's first preseason practice

Day one of Florida State football’s preseason camp is in the books. Head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media Wednesday morning to go over his first impressions as the Seminoles complete their acclimation period.

To watch today’s interview, click play on the video below.

For updates on Norvell and players’ interviews, Warchant subscribers can head to The Tribal Council message board.

Stay tuned to Warchant for more coverage of Wednesday’s practice as well as updates throughout fall camp.

Florida State players officially reported for fall camp Tuesday. The Seminoles will open the season on August 29 when New Mexico State comes to Tallahassee. The Seminoles’ first marquee game will be on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, against SMU.

Norvell is 38-34 in his six-year tenure at Florida State. His ACC record is 22-26.

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