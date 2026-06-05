Arrivals: Florida State football hosting wave of official visitors, three commits on campus
In what is considered the most important weekend of the summer yet, Florida State is hosting a wave of official visitors this weekend, including three prospects who have already committed.
The Seminoles are in a good spot for and look to close out prospects like four-star wide receiver Sean Green and three-star wideout Marquis Fennell.
***INTEL: The latest on official visitors live on Warchant’s Premium Recruiting Board***
Both Fennell and Green, along with Florida State quarterback commit Logan Flaherty, all logged their arrivals via Instagram stories:
- 1New
Tennessee intel: The latest on the Chaz Coleman situation
- 2
Could the Big Ten or SEC break away from the NCAA?
- 3
What the $75 million investment means for Virginia Tech
- 4
Bret Bielema calls for Notre Dame to join a conference
- 5
Why college sports leaders are pushing collective bargaining
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
***Find out FIRST about official visitor arrivals over on the recruiting and portal board***
Here are a few pictures of prospects arriving on campus for the on-campus start of their official visits:
Four-Star WR Sean Green:
Three-Star ATH Marquis Fennell:
Three-Star ATH Dayon Cooper:
Florida State commit, Three-Star LB Greg Batson:
Florida State commit, Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty:
Three-Star DL Jason Lewis:
Three-Star EDGE TK Cunningham:
Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III:
Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Football coverage!
Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.
Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.
- Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.
- Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.
- 10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.
- Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.
- So much more!
SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today
Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.