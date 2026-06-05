Arrivals: Florida State football hosting wave of official visitors, three commits on campus

In what is considered the most important weekend of the summer yet, Florida State is hosting a wave of official visitors this weekend, including three prospects who have already committed.

The Seminoles are in a good spot for and look to close out prospects like four-star wide receiver Sean Green and three-star wideout Marquis Fennell.

***INTEL: The latest on official visitors live on Warchant’s Premium Recruiting Board***

Both Fennell and Green, along with Florida State quarterback commit Logan Flaherty, all logged their arrivals via Instagram stories:

Four-star WR Sean Green ( @SeanGre5 ), three-star ATH Marquis Fennell ( @Quis2fye_ ), and three-star QB Logan Flaherty ( @Lflahertyqb17 ) post on their ig stories that they arrived at #FSU last night.



Other arrivals: https://t.co/59YOI8eZc9 pic.twitter.com/2UAAKp2MVF — Matt LaSerre (@LaserreMatt) June 5, 2026

***Find out FIRST about official visitor arrivals over on the recruiting and portal board***

Here are a few pictures of prospects arriving on campus for the on-campus start of their official visits:

Four-Star WR Sean Green:

Three-Star ATH Marquis Fennell:

Three-Star ATH Dayon Cooper:

Florida State commit, Three-Star LB Greg Batson:

Florida State commit, Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty:

Three-Star DL Jason Lewis:

Three-Star EDGE TK Cunningham:

Three-Star LB Olrick Johnson III:

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