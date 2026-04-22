Change of Heart: Florida State forward Thomas Bassong to enter transfer portal

After announcing his intent to return to Florida State two weeks ago, forward Thomas Bassong will be entering the transfer portal.

Bassong played a critical role in the Seminoles’ defensive turnaround this season, starting the majority of games down the stretch in ACC play. Heading into the offseason, he was a top priority for Florida State to retain.

With the Seminoles’ recent additions from the portal, including Colorado transfer forward Sebastian Rancik, the situation evolved. Sources tell Warchant that the FSU basketball program still intended to retain Bassong, provided the two sides could finalize terms of an agreement

Though Bassong averaged just 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, his defensive impact showed up in the form of 21 steals, 13 blocks and a consistent ability to put pressure on the opposing offense. His best game was a 14-point, 12-rebound performance in a win at Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-8, 203 pound freshman was a late addition for Florida State last offseason. Bassong joined the program from Overtime Elite by way of Paris, France.

“I never thought about leaving,” Bassong said at his recent retention press conference. “I’m a good guy, and Coach Loucks is a good guy. He’s a great coach, he’s a great person. So, I never really thought about leaving. I knew I was coming back.”

Out of high school, On3 rated Bassong as the No. 114 overall player in the country.

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