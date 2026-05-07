BREAKING: Florida State, Georgia cancel football home-and-home series for 2027-28

Florida State Athletics announced Thursday morning that the Seminoles and University of Georgia “mutually agreed to cancel” their 2027-28 home-and-home football series.

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said in the university statement. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done.

“Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

Florida State will take on two SEC opponents in 2026. The Seminoles travel to Alabama on September 19 and close out the season at home against the Florida Gators on November 27.

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