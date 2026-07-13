Former Texas, FAU head coach Tom Herman joining Florida State football staff

Former power five head coach Tom Herman is joining the Florida State staff, multiple sources tell Warchant.

Herman was most recently the head coach of the Florida Atlantic Owls for two seasons, but was fired after a 6-16 record.

Prior to that, Herman was the head coach at Texas as well as the University of Houston. He led the Cougars to a Peach Bowl victory over Florida State in 2015 in his first season as head coach.

Herman has also held numerous other offensive coaching positions, such as an offensive analyst for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and the Ohio State offensive coordinator from 2012-2014 — where he won a national title with Urban Meyer.

He has coached quarterbacks, wide receivers and the offensive line at points in his career.

It is unclear exactly what role Herman will serve under Mike Norvell in the 2026 season; however this is not the first time Norvell has hired a former head coach.

In 2025, Norvell brought on former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett to help with the defense. He has since returned to Starkville as the defensive coordinator. Former Middle Tennessee State head coach Rick Stockstill is also currently on the staff in the scouting department.

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