Florida State hitters strike out 18 times in 6-3 loss at UF

The Florida State baseball team hadn’t faced a lot of elite pitching on its way to a 13-2 record in its first 15 games.

On Tuesday night, the Seminoles faced some serious quality on the mound. And they weren’t ready for it.

The Florida State lineup managed just six hits, five of them singles, and struck out 18 times as the Florida Gators knocked off the Seminoles, 6-3, in Gainesville. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for FSU, which will travel to Wake Forest this weekend to open up ACC play.

The game on Tuesday night actually started well for the Seminoles, who took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a Cal Fisher two-run single to right field.

But that was just about the lone highlight offensively for Florida State, which could not handle the velocity out of the Florida bullpen. Especially in the latter innings. Four of the final five Gator pitchers on Tuesday night hit at least 100 mph on the radar gun, and they struck out 13 over the final five innings.

The Florida State bullpen, other than the third inning, was almost as good. The Seminoles allowed just one run the rest of the way and held the Gators to just six hits as well. But that third inning was the difference in the game.

Kevin Mebil and Chris Knier, who had been two of the best arms out of the Florida State bullpen in the early season for the Seminoles, gave up five runs on five hits and two walks in the frame as the Gators turned a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

Cade O’Leary pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Cole Stokes pitched an inning of scoreless relief and John Abraham pitched two scoreless innings to start the game for FSU. Brodie Purcell allowed one run in two innings. All told, the Florida State pitching staff issued nine walks while striking out nine.

The Florida pitching staff issued seven walks of its own, but it had those 18 Ks as well.

Hunter Carns delivered two hits for the Seminoles, Eli Putnam had a double and two walks, and Will Bavaro had an RBI double. But maybe the star of the offense was freshman Kelvyn Paulino, who was the only starter for the Seminoles without a strikeout on the night.

The top three hitters in the lineup — John Stuetzer, Noah Sheffield and Myles Bailey — all struck out three times in the loss.

