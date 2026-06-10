Live Updates: Florida State hosts 7-on-7, Big Man Camps

Florida State football is hosting both 7-on-7 and Big Man (trench player) camps in Tallahassee on Wednesday. Among those participating is recent FSU commit and four-star wide receiver Sean Green.

Florida State newest commit Four-star WR Sean Green ( @SeanGre5 ) with a touchdown catch.



Both HC Mike Norvell and OC Tim Harris Jr were watching: https://t.co/d36xDwCtCg pic.twitter.com/tXYJTJPeUx — Warchant.com (@Warchant) June 10, 2026

Warchant lead recruiting analyst Matt LaSerre is on site and providing updates throughout the day.

To get the latest on notable attendees and teams in attendance — plus intel on performance and Florida State recruiting trends — Warchant members can head to the Premium Recruiting Board.

Florida State has picked up a series of four-star commitments in the last few days. To read more about who has said yes to the Seminoles, head here for the latest recruiting news.

For Warchant members: The latest recruiting intel after FSU’s second official visit weekend.

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