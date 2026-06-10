Live Updates: Florida State hosts 7-on-7, Big Man Camps
Florida State football is hosting both 7-on-7 and Big Man (trench player) camps in Tallahassee on Wednesday. Among those participating is recent FSU commit and four-star wide receiver Sean Green.
Warchant lead recruiting analyst Matt LaSerre is on site and providing updates throughout the day.
To get the latest on notable attendees and teams in attendance — plus intel on performance and Florida State recruiting trends — Warchant members can head to the Premium Recruiting Board.
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Florida State has picked up a series of four-star commitments in the last few days. To read more about who has said yes to the Seminoles, head here for the latest recruiting news.
For Warchant members: The latest recruiting intel after FSU’s second official visit weekend.
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