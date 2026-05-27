Florida State shortstop Isa Torres named D1Softball's National Player of the Year

Florida State Release:

Isa Torres was named the D1Softball National Player of the Year on Wednesday morning after her record-breaking season. Torres is the first Seminole to win D1Softball’s National Player of the Year and joins Lacey Waldrop, Jessica van der Linden and Darby Cottle to win a national player of the year award.

Torres was nothing short of spectacular this season as the junior shortstop continued to improve on her already stellar career. Torres hit a staggering .530 this season, breaking her own school record and posting a mark that will finish in the top 15 in NCAA history.

Along with her staggering batting average, Torres showed a new sense of power with a career-high 16 home runs and 56 RBI. Her 16 home runs are tied for the sixth-most in Florida State history. Only Maddie O’Brien and Jessie Warren have had more home runs in a single season than Torres.

Torres didn’t stop there. She broke the school records for on-base percentage (.591), slugging percentage (.978) and runs scored (78).

Torres recorded the second-most hits in Florida State history with 98 and set a new NCAA record with 16 hits in 16-consecutive at-bats on March 8-20. Torres also reached in 23-consecutive plate appearances from March 8-20 which was a new school record and the third-longest streak in FSU history.

Torres did not commit an error in her first 164 chances at shortstop and ended the year with just two errors in 184 chances.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Football coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.