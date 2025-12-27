Florida State DE James Williams intends to enter transfer portal

Florida State defensive end James Williams intends to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He is the 23rd Seminole to declare such intentions in the 2026 cycle.

Williams leaves Florida State after just a year in Tallahassee. He was a Nebraska transfer who followed defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and coordinator Tony White. Knighton and Williams were known for their father/son-type relationship at Nebraska.

Williams signed with agency Grady Sports, run by NFL agent Joshua Grady, just over a week ago.

As a Seminole in 2025, Williams played in 11 games, starting six. He had 19 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.

During his time at Nebraska, Williams had 18 tackles (7.5 for loss) and seven sacks in 16 games spanning the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Per Fawcett, the Missouri-native will have two years of eligibility remaining as he looks for his fourth destination in his college football career.

For the full list of players who intend to enter the portal and leave FSU, head here to the Tribal Council.

