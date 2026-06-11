Florida State Baseball lands Big East Pitcher of Year Cayden Suchy via transfer portal

The Florida State baseball team has bolstered its pitching staff for the 2027 season in a big way.

Former UConn Huskies ace and Big East Pitcher of the Year Cayden Suchy has announced that he will enroll at Florida State. He announced his decision on social media Thursday afternoon.

“Go Noles,” Suchy posted on X/Twitter.

The 6-foot, 192-pound rising junior posted a 2.72 ERA in 89.1 innings in 2026, striking out 105 batters in the process; he issued just 23 walks.

In On3’s latest release of its Top 25 rankings in the transfer portal, Suchy was rated the No. 6 overall prospect and third-best pitcher.

The left-handed pitcher — a native of Sterling, Va. — is in line to front a Florida State pitching rotation that figures to be without, at minimum, ace Wes Mendes and likely all three weekend starters.

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