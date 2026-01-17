Florida State lands commitment from DL transfer Jordan Sanders

Texas State defensive line transfer Jordan Sanders committed to Florida State on Friday evening. He chose the Seminoles over Wisconsin and Mississippi State.

Sanders visited Florida State last weekend and came away highly impressed with Florida State defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

“I know I definitely need a good D-Line coach, because I’m trying to get to the next level,” Sanders said. “And what better coach than right here at Florida State?”

After visiting Mississippi State, Sanders told Warchant he felt Knighton was the most capable out of all the defensive line coaches he had met throughout his process.

This past season, he recorded 16 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in the interior of the Bobcats’ defensive line. He also was credited with nine QB hurries.

Florida State will be Sanders’ third stop as he was at Cal Poly for three seasons from 2022-2024. He played one seasons for the Bobcats and will now use his last year at Florida State.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Sports coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

*Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State baseball fans in the FSU Baseball Forum*