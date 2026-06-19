Florida State lands commitment from WR Majay Thompson

Florida State got some more good news on the recruiting trail Friday as three-star wide receiver Majay Thompson committed to the Seminoles over Alabama, Georgia and Wake Forest.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Thompson is the No. 136 receiver in the country and the 32nd-best prospect in the state of North Carolina.

As a junior at Crest High, the 6-foot wideout caught 53 passes for 869 yards and 13 touchdowns. He caught 46 passes as a sophomore for 746 yards and seven scores.

This commitment comes just a week after Thompson’s final official visit, which was to Florida State. He also took official visits to his other three finalists: Wake Forest, Georgia and Alabama.

“The final decision came after I visited Florida State last weekend,” Thompson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I’d probably say a couple days ago is when I knew for sure. After I took my last visit, it took me about two days to process everything, talk it through with my family and my agent. I just went with my heart.”

Thompson became a top priority for Florida State at the receiver spot in the last few weeks as the Seminoles are not expected to take a large receiver class, and the main three targets were Sean Green, Cam Wade and Thompson.

FSU landed Green’s commitment earlier this summer, but Wade ended up making a pledge to Virginia Tech. That elevated Thompson to the top remaining target for the Seminoles.

Thompson is Florida State’s second wide receiver in the class, and likely the last of his type. If FSU were to take another, it would probably be a bigger-body type to replace Duce Robinson.

Click here for more quotes from Majay Thompson about his commitment.

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