Florida State lands Duke safety Ma'khi Jones out of transfer portal
Florida State landed another productive defensive back out of the transfer portal on Tuesday as former Duke safety Ma’khi Jones decided to become a Seminole.
Jones played in all 14 games for the Blue Devils as a true freshman in 2025. He had 35 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jones is originally from Grayson, Ga., before moving to Montvale, N.J., to finish his high school career at St. Joseph’s Regional.
Out of high school, Jones was a three-star recruit. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, he was the nation’s No. 137-ranked safety.
According to Pro Football Focus, the new Florida State DB had a tackling grade of 72.5, a coverage grade of 59.3, and a run defense grade of 78.1 as a freshman.
Top 10
- 1New
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Trending for offensive transfer
- 2Hot
Jordan Seaton
Contenders lining up
- 3Trending
Damon Wilson
SEC, ACC suitors lining up
- 4
Marcus Freeman
Video from incident leaks
- 5
Beau Pribula
Ex-Mizzou star chooses new home
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Jones will come to Florida State with three years of eligibility remaining and with a redshirt to use.
The Seminoles have been stacking defensive backs in the portal recently. Jones adds to a list of cornerback Neimiah Chandler (South Alabama), nickel corner Karson Hobbs (Notre Dame) and safety CJ Richard (Illinois State).
Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Football coverage!
Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.
Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.
- Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.
- Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.
- 10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.
- Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.
- So much more!
SIGN UP: Get 50 percent off of a Warchant subscription today!
Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.