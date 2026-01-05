Florida State lands former Texas star RB Tre Wisner from transfer portal
Florida State landed a commitment from former Texas running back Tre Wisner while he was on his visit to Tallahassee on Monday.
Wisner chose FSU over Ole Miss; he had scheduled a visit to see the Rebels previously.
In 2025, over the nine games he played, Wisner racked up 131 carries for 597 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Wisner’s best season came in 2024, when he rushed for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns on 226 carries for a Longhorns team that made a deep run in the College Football Playoff.
Wisner appeared to commit early during his visit on Monday. When he left the facility, Florida State’s staff had the Warchant blaring over speakers, and Wisner was seen doing “the chop” with new running backs coach Kam Martin.
