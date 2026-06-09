NEW COMMIT: Florida State lands 4-Star WR Sean Green
Florida State has landed a new commit for the 2027 class in four-star wide receiver Sean Green, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Green chose the Seminoles over Georgia.
Green has been a top priority for the Seminoles in this multi-year recruitment.
According to the Rivals Industry rankings, Green is the No. 292 recruit in the class — 44th at his position — and 31st in Georgia.
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Green becomes the fifth industry four-star prospect to join the class. He joins edge rusher Anthony Cavallaro, linebacker Greg Batson, linebacker/safety Jernard Albright and running back Jadyen Miles.
Florida State will still look to add another receiver or two to the fold as the summer progresses.
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