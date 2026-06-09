NEW COMMIT: Florida State lands 4-Star WR Sean Green

Florida State has landed a new commit for the 2027 class in four-star wide receiver Sean Green, per Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Green chose the Seminoles over Georgia.

Green has been a top priority for the Seminoles in this multi-year recruitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Sean Green has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 175 WR chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Virginia



“Ain’t no more talking.. Nole family let’s do it🍢🍢”https://t.co/kZXkgFA4B5 pic.twitter.com/Ch3noznZW0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2026

According to the Rivals Industry rankings, Green is the No. 292 recruit in the class — 44th at his position — and 31st in Georgia.

Green becomes the fifth industry four-star prospect to join the class. He joins edge rusher Anthony Cavallaro, linebacker Greg Batson, linebacker/safety Jernard Albright and running back Jadyen Miles.

Florida State will still look to add another receiver or two to the fold as the summer progresses.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for 50% off today