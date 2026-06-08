NEW COMMIT -- Florida State lands 4-Star RB Jayden Miles

Florida State gets another commitment on the recruiting trail — the third of the official visit season — in four-star running back Jayden Miles.

Miles chose the Seminoles over Ohio State, LSU and Kentucky.

🚨 COMMITMENT ALERT 🚨



Four-star RB Jayden Miles commits to Florida State over LSU and Ohio State.



Kam Martin lands his first commitment as running backs coach at FSU, Miles lands with the program that gave him his first offer.



More coming at https://t.co/wBSINVAbvs. pic.twitter.com/Y8gYB1xKJQ — Warchant.com (@Warchant) June 8, 2026

The Baton Rouge product officially visited Florida State two weeks ago during the Seminoles’ first big weekend of the summer. Not long after the visit, he cancelled his officials to both LSU and Kentucky. At the time, LSU was the biggest competition, as is normal for kids from the area.

“One of the biggest highlights of getting back to Florida State University was reconnecting with Mike Norvell, Coach Kam (Martin), and Coach Gabe (Fertitta)” Miles told Rivals’ Sam Spigelman after his visit. “Being around them again reminded me why I connected with the program in the first place. They made me feel welcomed and it was great to sit down and talk football, development, and my future.”

Florida State was one of Miles’ first power-four offers. Before his recent official visit, however, he had not been on campus since a camp almost two years ago.

On that long-awaited return trip, Miles loved what he saw in the culture and system at Florida State.

“The coaching staff has a clear vision,” Miles said. “And I believe they can help me develop both on and off the field. I love the energy around the program, the standard they hold players to and the opportunity to compete at a high level while being part of a team that’s focused on winning championships.

“It feels like a place where I can grow as a player and as a person.”

Miles will be a recruitment that will continue to be watched. A significant reason for him not committing to LSU or Ohio State is those schools are waiting to see what other running backs on their board do.

If LSU misses on Trey Martin and Ohio State on David Gabriel Georges, you could see them come back around to shoot for a flip.

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