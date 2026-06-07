Surprise commit! Florida State flips 4-Star S/LB Jernard Albright from South Carolina

Florida State gains a commit — in flip fashion — from South Carolina in four-star linebacker Jernard Albright.

“Most definitely the brotherhood,” Albright said when asked why the change. “I think people don’t really understand how much of a big factor that is, being able to have a bond with people that you play with — not only on the field, but have that bond off the field — is just an amazing factor.”

Albright was supposed to officially visit Florida State next week, but moved it up at the last second and got to Tallahassee on Friday.

“FSU was mostly definitely ten steps ahead of South Carolina,” he said.

Albright instantly becomes the highest-rated commit in Florida State’s class. According to Rivals, he is the 97th-best player in the country, as well as the No. 4 player in Georgia.

Team chemistry was consistently what stood out to Albright throughout his visit, ultimately leading to a flip.

“They showed me the reality of FSU,” he said. “It’s not about football, it’s about the brotherhood, the coaching staff. Just being able to build bonds with people, it just showed me the reality and I love it.”

The Georgia product hung out with linebacker Omar Graham on the visit and said having him and other players take him under their wing, despite having never met before, was something that really stood out.

Albright said he profiles at weak side linebacker — he spent the weekend with Graham and was walked out of his visit by linebackers coach Ernie Sims and current linebacker Chris Jones.

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