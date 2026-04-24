Florida State lands Wake Forest transfer forward Cooper Schwieger

Florida State secured another big portal addition on Thursday as 6-foot-10 Wake Forest forward Cooper Schwieger announced he will continue his career with the Seminoles.

Schwieger only averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds during his junior year at Wake Forest this past season, but he was much more productive during his first two seasons at Valparaiso.

As a sophomore in 2024-25, he averaged 15.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while earning second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors. As a freshman, he averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds and was named MVC Freshman of the Year.

Thanks to his play at Valparaiso, Schwieger was one of the more coveted prospects in the transfer portal last year, receiving interest from the likes of Kansas, Baylor, Virginia, and Michigan before signing with Wake Forest.

Schwieger will pair with freshman Marcis Ponder in the front court and serve as a veteran presence around the rim. He is also someone Florida State can see playing the four spot as well.

Prior to landing their big, Florida State was third in On3’s transfer portal rankings with the additions of Colorado’s Sebastian Rancik, former Missouri point guard Anthony Robinson and wings Shon Abaev (Cincinnati) and Kameron Taylor (UNC Asheville).

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