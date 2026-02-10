Florida State commit, 4-star LB Gregory Batson sets official visit

‘Tis the season for official visits to get scheduled, and more are on the books for Florida State.

Four-star linebacker and Florida State commit Gregory Batson told Warchant that he will be on campus the weekend of June 5.

Batson has been committed to Florida State since November; he made his verbal pledge the day before the Seminoles took on Clemson in Death Valley.

“They’ve kept it consistent throughout the whole recruiting process so far compared to other schools,” Batson told Warchant at the time.

FSU had been trending to land Batson for quite some time before he made it official. And the Seminoles have since been consistently on the “solid” side of his commitment. The Lee County product visited for a junior day last month.

According to the Rivals industry rankings, Batson is the 249th-ranked player in the class, as well as the 14th-best linebacker and the No. 30 player in Georgia.

