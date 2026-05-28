Link Jarrett talks Florida State baseball ahead of Tallahassee Regional -- Warchant TV

Florida State baseball head coach Link Jarrett spoke to reporters Thursday morning on the eve of NCAA Regional play in Tallahassee.

In the course of his press conference, Jarrett touched on:

Pitching plans

Team health

St John’s matchup and the two other teams in the Tallahassee Regional field

Watch Jarrett’s press conference above and stay tuned to Warchant for full Tallahassee Regional coverage this weekend.

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