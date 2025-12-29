Florida State offensive tackle Lucas Simmons to enter the transfer portal

Florida State offensive lineman Lucas Simmons is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Florida State OL Lucas Simmons is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’8 315 OL was ranked as a Top 10 OT in the 2023 Class (per On3)



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/UK4cJFl7BB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2025

The redshirt sophomore came to Florida State as a part of the 2023 class, where he was the 124th-ranked player, tenth-best offensive tackle, and 30th-best player in Florida.

At the time, the Seminoles landed Simmons on the first day of the early-signing period over Tennessee, USC, and Florida.

Simmons played in four games for FSU in 2025, totalling 81 snaps and grading out as an 82.5 pass blocker and 74.3 run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Sweden-born tackle only played three snaps in 2024, and did not play at all during the Seminoles’ 13-0 2023 season as a true freshman.

