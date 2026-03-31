Florida State guard Martin Somerville to enter the Transfer Portal

Florida State sophomore guard Martin Somerville has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton.

Though Somerville was one of the pieces Florida State was looking to retain, he was considered to be on the fence depending on how things went behind the scenes.

NEWS: Florida State guard Martin Somerville plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he told @On3.



The 6-foot-3 sophomore averaged 8.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season. Scored 23 points against Virginia Tech. Represented by @DanielPoneman of @WEAVE.… pic.twitter.com/ETOKQND2wm — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 31, 2026

Somerville transferred to Florida State from UMass Lowell. He had been coached by FSU assistant Justin Linder in high school and knew assistant general manager Terrance Mann from his time in both California and Massachusetts.

This past season, Somerville averaged 8.0 points and 2.4 assists per game. His best game came against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg; he scored 23 points behind 4-for-6 shooting from three-point range.

Florida State is coming off an 18-15 (10-8) campaign in its first season under head coach Luke Loucks. The Seminoles finished the season winning seven of their final nine games.

They knocked off Cal in the Second Round of the ACC Tournament before narrowly falling to Duke 80-79 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.

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