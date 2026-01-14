Florida State men come up short in 94-86 loss at Syracuse

Well, it was certainly a better effort than Saturday afternoon. In the end, though, it was still another loss for the Florida State men’s basketball team.

The Seminoles dropped their fourth straight game to open ACC play with a 94-86 defeat at Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Unlike the last loss, when the Seminoles were blown out in historic fashion at home by N.C. State, they were actually in this one for the whole night. Florida State led for much of the first half, thanks to red-hot 3-point shooting, until a common theme from this season returned again: The inability to stop scoring runs by the other team.

Florida State was leading 36-30 with five minutes remaining in the half after a Kobe MaGee 3-pointer, but the Seminoles allowed Syracuse to go on a 13-2 run that included three 3-pointers. The Orange led 43-40 at the break and then built the advantage to as much as 10 in the second half.

Unlike the previous game, Florida State kept chipping away and stayed in the game. The Seminoles went on a 19-7 run, which included two 3s by Martin Somerville, a 3-pointer by Lajae Jones and a three-point play by MaGee, to take a 67-64 lead with 10:55 left in the game.

That was when the wheels came off for a bit. Syracuse, once again, went on another run. And this one essentially ended the Seminoles’ upset hopes. Taking advantage of four Florida State turnovers in a two-minute span, the Orange went on a 12-2 run that completely changed the game.

The Seminoles responded with a four-point possession (thanks to a technical foul on Syracuse) but never got it closer than three points the rest of the say. FSU’s defense was torched for 51 points in the second half as the Orange shot a whopping 68 percent from the floor. Most of the shots were either wide-open 3s or dunks and layups as they took advantage of a distinct size advantage on the interior.

For the game, Syracuse was credited with 14 layups and seven dunks.

Forward Donnie Freeman poured in 25 points to lead all scorers. Tyler Betsey added 18 on a career-high six made 3-pointers. And Nathan George finished with 8 points and 13 assists.

Florida State was led in scoring by MaGee, who had 20 points and four rebounds. Robert McCray added 14 points, seven assists and six turnovers. Somerville scored 18, and Jones finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for the Seminoles, who started off the game 7-of-11 from 3-point range but finished by making just 3 of their final 16.

Florida State, which is now 7-10 and 0-4 in the ACC, plays again Saturday at home at 6 p.m. against Wake Forest.

Florida State Seminoles guard Lajae Jones (10) drives against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. (Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)

