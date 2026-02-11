Florida State men go freezing cold late, miss last 11 shots and fall to No. 15 Virginia 61-58

They had a chance to pick up the first real signature win of the brief Luke Loucks Era.

But when it mattered most, in the final five minutes, the Florida State Seminoles could not make a shot.

Literally.

FSU missed its last 11 shots from the field, didn’t make a single basket in the final 6:33 of game time, and watched a nine-point second-half lead evaporate in a heartbreaking 61-58 loss to No. 15 Virginia at the Tucker Center.

“Tough way to lose there,” said Loucks. “You’ve got to find a way to keep that lead.”

The Seminoles shot a staggering 6 of 33 from 3-point range. And other than seniors Robert McCray V and Lajae Jones, who combined for 41 points in all, the rest of the FSU squad was 0 of 18 from beyond the arc.

The offense struggled all night, but because Florida State was so good defensively, consistently creating tough shots for the Cavaliers and forcing turnovers, the Seminoles were still able to take a nine-point lead with 8:22 left when McCray converted a three-point play.

That’s when Jacari White took over. The grad transfer from North Dakota State, who hadn’t done much of anything for the Cavaliers since coming back from a broken left wrist a few weeks ago, dominated the final portions of the game.

Over the final eight minutes he scored 16 of his team-high 19 points, making four three-pointers during that stretch.

The biggest one he made was at the end of the shot clock on the ensuing possession after the McCray three-point play. That deep three, with a hand in his face, got him and his team going. Meanwhile the FSU offense saw absolutely nothing drop.

Jones hit a three-pointer, his fourth of the game, to give the Seminoles a 57-50 lead with 6:33 left. And that was it for field goals. McCray made a free throw, but FSU finished by missing its final 11 shots overall.

The offensive freeze spoiled what was a terrific overall performance from Jones, who not only had a game-high 21 points but also pulled down 13 rebounds. McCray finished with 20 points and four assists.

Kobe MaGee came off the bench to score nine points for the Seminoles, but like the rest of his teammates he also missed every three-pointer he took. He was just 0-for-2 though. AJ Swinton was 0-for-6 from distance. And Chauncey Wiggins, who had been the team’s best scorer lately, was 0-for-4 from long range and finished with just two points.

Florida State shot just 29 percent from the field overall.

“Ultimately,” Loucks said, “we’ve got to make some shots.”

Virginia wasn’t much better, only knocking down 37.7 percent of its shots. But the Cavaliers won the rebounding battle 47-37 and got that huge surge from White down the stretch to survive the Seminoles’ upset bid.

Florida State dropped to 11-13 on the season and 4-7 in ACC play. The Seminoles travel to Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon (2 p.m. ET).

