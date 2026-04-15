Warchant TV -- Mike Norvell wraps Florida State spring camp

Florida State completed its final practice of spring camp Wednesday morning. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to reporters at the conclusion of the 15th and final practice.

** Full summary from Norvell press conference **

Monday morning, defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. addressed the media and offered their thoughts on progress made in spring camp. Their press conferences can be found here.

FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. The Seminoles open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State rebuilds its roster in the transfer portal.

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