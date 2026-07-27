Warchant TV: Norvell, assistant coaches preview Florida State football fall camp

Florida State fall camp will officially begin on Wednesday, but the ceremonial beginning of the season is Monday’s coaches’ luncheon.

As per tradition, head coach Mike Norvell begins the day with his preseason media address. To watch his full press conference, click play on the video below.

To see a full set of updates from Norvell’s press conference, head here to the Tribal Council.

Several other coaches spoke with the media as well. Here are some of those videos, including defensive coordinator Tony White, offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. and offensive line coach Herb Hand:

Stay tuned to Warchant throughout the day for full updates and interviews from Norvell and all of FSU’s assistant coaches.

Florida State players report for fall camp Tuesday. The Seminoles will open the season on August 29 when New Mexico State comes to Tallahassee. The Seminoles’ first marquee game will be on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, against SMU.

Norvell is 38-34 in his six-year tenure at Florida State. His ACC record is 22-26.

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Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.