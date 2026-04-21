BREAKING: Florida State football names Ashton Daniels starting QB

Florida State football has made a decision on its starting quarterback.

Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels has been named the Seminoles’ No. 1 quarterback, university social media confirms. Andrea Adelson of ESPN first reported the development.

Head coach Mike Norvell was asked if he would be making an announcement on his starting signal-caller as spring camp wound down last week. Daniels had been battling with redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry.

“I’m going to work through that part of it,” Norvell said. “I think I’ve seen a lot of things that get me excited about being close to an announcement. But also I’ve seen growth in the room. I’ve seen growth in the way that they’ve played. We’ll decide when we want to announce something.

“And ultimately, we’re going to come back in fall camp and somebody’s going to go first, and whoever’s not going first is going to be competing to try to beat a guy out.”

Norvell did hint that Daniels had caught his eye.

“I’d say that Ashton’s probably — for all the things that you watch and you see, getting a chance to coach somebody day to day — I’ve really been pleased with what he’s shown,” Norvell said. “Being able to live in the pocket and delivering the ball. I think he’s shown even growth in the spring on the vertical shots. He hit a couple in the scrimmage the other day that were right where they needed to be. I mean, huge plays that sparked big drives.

“I think Kevin Sperry has gotten better throughout the spring. He’s still, I know we’ve talked about consistency with him, and he’s definitely growing up. There’s still just, his growth is something that encourages me.”

Florida State will have another quarterback joining the room this summer in JUCO transfer Malachi Marshall.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for 50% today

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.











