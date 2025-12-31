Second-half run powers No. 12 North Carolina past upset-minded Florida State

For 25 minutes or so, the Florida State men’s basketball went toe-to-toe and shot for shot with the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Those last 15 minutes didn’t go nearly as well.

The hosts used an 18-3 run to break open a close game and cruise to a 79-66 win over the Seminoles in Chapel Hill in the ACC debut for first-year head coach Luke Loucks.

Florida State drops to 7-7 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

North Carolina improves to 13-1 and 1-0 in the ACC.

The Seminoles used a three-point barrage late in the first half to cut the Tar Heels’ lead to just 40-34 at the break. Martin Somerville, Kobe Magee and Robert McCray all hit 3-pointers in the final two minutes.

Then they cut the lead to 44-43 with 16:20 left in the game thanks to five straight points by LaJae Jones. That was as close as the Seminoles would get as the No. 12 Tar Heels used that aforementioned 18-3 run to grab control of the contest.

North Carolina led by double digits for the final 12 minutes of the game.

Freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, expected be one of the top five picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, finished with 22 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Seth Trimble added 20 points and four steals and Kyan Evans scored 15 on 5-of-12 shooting from 3-point range.

Florida State’s Chauncey Wiggins had 16 points and 10 rebounds — his second double-double of the season — to lead the Seminoles. McCray added 11 points and seven assists. Magee finished with 12 and Jones added 10 for FSU, which was 12 of 40 from 3-point range and shot 34.8 percent from the floor overall.

North Carolina had a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint and a 20-4 advantage in fast-break points.

The ACC slate doesn’t get any easier for Loucks and the Seminoles as they welcome in No. 6 Duke at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday at the Tucker Center.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Football coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.

***Talk about this story with passionate Seminoles Basketball fans on the Seminole Hoops Board***