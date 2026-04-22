Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis hired by Seminole Boosters

Seminole Boosters announced the addition of former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis as a full-time staff member Wednesday morning.

Travis is expected to be a lead fundraiser for a new division of the booster organization called “Seminoles United”. Sources described this division to Warchant as a high-end coaches club.

𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙉𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚! 🔥



We’re fired up to officially welcome @jordantrav13, who’s teaming up with us to bring 𝙎𝙚𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙 to life: A new way to connect through exclusive content, can't-miss… pic.twitter.com/MkRlkkwpGJ — Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) April 22, 2026

WARCHANT MEMBERS: More on ‘Seminoles United’, FSU Athletics’ revenue pursuits

Travis played in 46 games total (38 starts) in his Florida State career. He was the leading figure in FSU’s 19-game win streak in 2022-23. That win streak hit its peak without Travis on the field; his career was cut short by an injury suffered on a hip-drop tackle against North Alabama in the second-to-last game of the 2023 season.

While he was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, Travis retired from Football due to complications with his injury just a season later.

Since then, Travis served as a brand ambassador with FSU’s NIL collective, The Battles End. He also started a podcast with his brother, former Florida State baseball and Toronto Blue Jays player Devin Travis, called Travis Take-Two.

In five years at Florida State from 2019 to 2023, Travis threw for 8643 yards and 65 touchdowns on 633 completions in 46 games played.

He also ran for 1910 yards and 31 touchdowns with a long run of 88 yards.

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