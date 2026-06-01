Florida State rallies past Huskies, 7-4, advances to NCAA Regional finals

They’re not done yet. After getting upset in their first game of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Friday, the No. 1 seed Florida State Seminoles staved off elimination twice on Sunday to advance to the championship round on Monday.

First, they knocked off Coastal Carolina, 2-1, in a game that was continued from Saturday due to weather. Then they rallied from a late deficit to eliminate Northern Illinois in the late game, 7-4.

Florida State now will face the same St. John’s team that put them in the losers’ bracket in the first place. After beating FSU, 6-5, in the opener, the Red Storm throttled Northern Illinois earlier on Sunday, 21-8.

Then Florida State finished the Huskies off.

After Northern Illinois took a 4-3 lead in the seventh, Florida State tied it in the top of the eighth and then scored three more runs in the top of the 10th. The exclamation point came on a two-run home run by first baseman Ben Barrett.

Florida State will need to defeat St. John’s twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regional round, while the Storm will need to beat the Seminoles just once.

UPDATE: The game time for Monday has been set for Noon ET. If the Seminoles force a winner-take-all game, it is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

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