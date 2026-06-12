Campus Arrivals: Florida State football begins third weekend of summer visits
Florida State is hosting its third official visit weekend over the next 48 hours. This week, the Seminoles bring in some high-priority defensive targets.
All six targets have arrived on campus as of Friday morning to kick off their summer visit with FSU.
Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune
Four-Star S Ta’Shawn Poole
Three-Star WR Majay Thompson (still waiting on pic)
Three-Star OL DaJohn Yarborough
Three-Star EDGE Jaxon Holly
Three-Star TE Colton Johnson
Extra pictures of Florida State target arrivals:
To follow along for updates as the visit weekend progresses, Warchant members can head to our Premium Recruiting Board.
ALSO SEE: Florida State secures commitment from three-star LB Olrick Johnson III
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