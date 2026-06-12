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Campus Arrivals: Florida State football begins third weekend of summer visits

DSC07065 (1)by: Matt LaSerre1 hour agolaserrematt

Florida State is hosting its third official visit weekend over the next 48 hours. This week, the Seminoles bring in some high-priority defensive targets.

All six targets have arrived on campus as of Friday morning to kick off their summer visit with FSU.

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Four-Star S Ta’Shawn Poole

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson (still waiting on pic)

Three-Star OL DaJohn Yarborough

Three-Star EDGE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star TE Colton Johnson

Extra pictures of Florida State target arrivals:

To follow along for updates as the visit weekend progresses, Warchant members can head to our Premium Recruiting Board.

ALSO SEE: Florida State secures commitment from three-star LB Olrick Johnson III

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