Campus Arrivals: Florida State football begins third weekend of summer visits

Florida State is hosting its third official visit weekend over the next 48 hours. This week, the Seminoles bring in some high-priority defensive targets.

All six targets have arrived on campus as of Friday morning to kick off their summer visit with FSU.

Four-Star DL Sam LeJeune

Three-Star WR Majay Thompson (still waiting on pic)

Three-Star OL DaJohn Yarborough

Three-Star EDGE Jaxon Holly

Three-Star TE Colton Johnson

Extra pictures of Florida State target arrivals:

Some more pictures of official visitors arriving at #FSU this morning



Updates on the visit throughout the weekend here:https://t.co/a0BWnzRxPM@sam_lejeune08 pic.twitter.com/SxgAALOKDk — Matt LaSerre (@LaserreMatt) June 12, 2026

First thing four-star DL Sam LeJeune ( @sam_lejeune08 ) did as he got out of the car? Practice DL technique with Tony White ofc. https://t.co/a0BWnzRxPM pic.twitter.com/MuQJiuTFIe — Matt LaSerre (@LaserreMatt) June 12, 2026

To follow along for updates as the visit weekend progresses, Warchant members can head to our Premium Recruiting Board.

ALSO SEE: Florida State secures commitment from three-star LB Olrick Johnson III

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