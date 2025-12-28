Florida State safety Ashlynd Barker intends to enter transfer portal

Florida State safety Ashlynd Barker plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Barker was one of the bright spots for FSU’s defense in 2025 until a shoulder injury hindered his performance towards the end of the year.

In 2025, he had 48 total tackles, five for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and two pass break-ups.

Barker came to Florida State as a late JUCO addition in May of 2023 from Iowa Western Community College. The Seminoles were his only Power Four offer at the time. Illinois State was the only other college in the running to land him.

“I chose to commit because coach [Mike] Norvell made it an emphasis that relationships are a very important deal if I were to come there and that he would push me every single day to be my best,” Barker said to Warchant at the time of his commitment. “And that it will be very hard. But from my experience of coaches, I need that because I want to have a coach that will push, assist me in being my best every day.”

Barker was one of Florida State’s better scouting and development success stories. He appeared in all 14 games in 2023, 11 in 2024 and then 11 with nine starts in 2025.

Barker recently signed with a new agency, Klutch Sports Group; an agency run by Rich Paul (LeBron James’ agent). The safety also graduated from Florida State this past semester shortly after the football season ended.

