Florida State Seminoles to face rival Gators on Friday after Thanksgiving
The Florida State football team's 2026 schedule was released Monday evening. Here are five big takeaways from the announcement, with a look at some...
After two consecutive seasons without making a bowl, the Florida State Seminoles are trying to at least reach the postseason again in 2026. And, of...
Now that the transfer portal has closed and Florida State has nearly every roster spot filled for its 2026 season, it’s time to start taking a closer...
I still think I would be writing this story if one of the teams involved was NOT the University of Miami. I really think I would. Because whether...
The Florida State football team did enough in terms of player retention and acquiring talent from the transfer portal and high school recruiting to...
There's an old adage in football circles that has proven to be mostly true over the years: If you have two starting quarterbacks on your team, you...
George Henshaw, who coached for two decades in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and position coach and also worked for many years at the college...
Texas State defensive line transfer Jordan Sanders committed to Florida State on Friday evening. He chose the Seminoles over Wisconsin and...
Florida State has been looking to add one more experienced quarterback for the 2026 season, and the Seminoles did that on Friday by landing a...
On the day the transfer portal window officially closed for college football players, one of the most important pieces of the 2026 Florida State...
As reported by Warchant and other media outlets earlier this month, Florida State has hired Ernie Sims as the Seminoles’ new linebackers coach. Here...
Florida State star wide receiver Duce Robinson spoke to reporters Friday morning on a host of topics, the first of which was why he returned to...
It's not their fault. I don't want this column to come off as me blaming FSU Football's Desir Twins for what has transpired over the last couple of...
After a tumultuous week and a half of back-and-forth negotiations, Florida State was able to agree to new terms with defensive linemen Mandrell Desir...
Linebacker was one of FSU's top remaining needs in the transfer portal, and the Seminoles likely shored up that position with two big commitments in...
While money plays a huge role in most college football signings in 2026, whether that be in recruiting or the transfer portal, it is not always the...
After more than a week of speculation and negotiations, On3 reports Florida State defensive linemen Mandrell Desir and Darryll Desir officially...
Release from FSU: Florida State All-America wide receiver Peter Warrick will join the College Football Hall of Fame in December after being selected...
After announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal late last week, FSU freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn announced on social media...
The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away. That's true for all college football programs, but especially for Florida State in...
New Florida State Football General Manager John Garrett will be paid an average of $600,000 over the next three years, as part of an agreement he...
Florida State landed another productive defensive back out of the transfer portal on Tuesday as former Duke safety Ma'khi Jones decided to become a...
The Florida State softball team opened up preseason practice last week, and the baseball team begins practice today. Thank. The. Heavens. Lonni...
The Florida State football team has hired a new special teams coordinator for 2026, the school announced on Monday. Here is the release from Florida...
With former Florida State great Ernie Sims taking over as the FSU linebackers coach for 2026, the Seminoles have been in the market for a new...