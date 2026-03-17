'100 out of 100 times' ... Florida State seniors depart basketball program with pride

When Florida State men’s basketball declined a bid to the NIT, it marked the official end of the first season of the Luke Loucks era. Loucks’ first season was marked by a deep valley — 0-5 to start ACC play — and punctuated with what nearly felt like a true mad run in March.

Moments after the Seminoles’ one-point loss to Duke in Charlotte, multiple players talked with Warchant, reflecting on their season and the decision to come to Florida State.

“It was great with the family being so close and just having so much support,” said center Alex Steen. “Being here with the guys, it’s meant everything. Like I said, if I could rewind a year back in the portal I’d choose here 100 out of 100 times.”

Like Steen, forward Lajae Jones had a similar experience at Florida State; he also had multiple connections to the school.

“It means a lot, having a home crowd of family and friends who go to Florida State or live nearby Florida State,” Jones said. “And also to me, having my teammates’ families as well, building a really good community outside of basketball.”

Chauncey Wiggins, one of the most experienced players to make his way to Tallahassee, was able to evolve his game under Loucks and staff. At Clemson for three years, Wiggins would rarely if ever back an opponent down in the post. After this season, it’s routinely on film for scouts to see.

“On a personal level that’s why I came here,” Wiggins said about the aim to develop. “I’m pretty sure everybody else can see the growth from me from my junior year to senior year. So the growth was there.

“With our team, we’re just dogs and fighters. I mean we started off 0-3, 0-4, 0-5 in the ACC. Everybody thought we were not going to be in the ACC Tournament and now we just competed with Duke… so yeah, I love this group.”

Even though he has eligibility left — which likely makes him a top priority to retain before the portal opens in early April — guard Martin Somerville looked back on his choice to play under Loucks as the proper one.

“I 100% loved my decision,” Somerville said. “I feel like this was the right place for me. Me being a young kid coming from a mid-major, it was just a big culture change and culture shock. But I came here with guys who are one-hundred percent unselfish and just wanted to get better and they made me a lot better on and off the court. … Being in the culture, understanding how important being connected is, just something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”

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