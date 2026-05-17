Florida State softball’s season concludes with loss to UCF

Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information

The No. 9 Florida State softball team fell to UCF in the regional final on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Softball Complex by a final score of 4-2. With the split, the Knights (41-17-1) advance to the NCAA Super Regional while the Seminoles’ (52-10) season comes to a close.

The Noles won game one by a score of 2-1 to force the winner-take-all game seven. Anna Hinde and Hayley Griggs hit two solo home runs to lead the Noles offensively, while Jazzy Francik pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. Ashtyn Danley come on to record the save in the seventh.



Junior Jaysoni Beachum led the offense in Game 2 with a 2-for-2 performance, reaching base in all four of her appearances with two walks drawn. Freshman Anna Hinde contributed with two singles and one run driven in. As a team, Florida State scored two runs on six hits and drew seven walks, striking out only once.



UCF jumped on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the first. Hinde responded with an RBI single in the top of the third, driving a groundball up the middle to score Beachum from second base and cut the deficit in half.



Florida State would continue to pound in the top of the fourth. Junior Kennedy Harp reached on a fielder’s choice, followed by freshman Makenna Sturgis laying down a bunt to get aboard. Junior Isa Torres’ first hit of the day couldn’t have come at a better time as she singled down the right field line, scoring Harp and effectively tying the game at 2-2.



The Knights wrestled the lead back with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and would maintain their lead through the remainder of the game.



Junior Ashtyn Danley started in the circle and made a brief relief appearance, contributing four innings of work and relenting just three hits and two earned runs. Sophomore Jazzy Francik delivered 1.2 innings of relief, allowing no hits. Freshman Bella Dimitrijevic (8-4) took the loss, facing just four batters with two hits and two runs allowed.

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