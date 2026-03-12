Florida State stays hot with 95-89 win over Cal, sets stage for showdown with No. 1 Duke

The Florida State men’s basketball team came into the ACC Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference.

And on Wednesday night, in a second-round game in Charlotte, the Seminoles stayed that way with a 95-89 win over the California Bears.

After a bit of a cold shooting to start the game, FSU caught fire later in the first half and raced out to a 46-32 lead at the break. The advantage grew to as many as 22 points in the second half as the Seminoles completely overwhelmed the Bears for most of the night on their way to a spot in quarterfinals of the conference tourney.

It was the most points the Seminoles have scored all season against an ACC opponent. Not a bad time for it.

“When we’re guarding and our shots are falling, it’s a pretty simple formula,” first-year Florida State head coach Luke Loucks said afterwards. “Now, I feel like we’re playing the level of defense we need to that, at a minimum, to be in every game. Now when the shots fall and you have a first half like tonight, you get double-digit leads.”

Now, what awaits red-hot Florida State is even hotter Duke. The No. 1 Blue Devils have won eight straight games since a loss at the buzzer to North Carolina and are 29-2 overall. They are already perceived as a lock for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they have one of the best players in the country in Cam Boozer.

However, Duke is also banged up with injuries, missing two starters heading into Thursday’s showdown. And if the Seminoles can shoot like they did on Wednesday night, or how they shot against the Blue Devils in their first meeting back in January, then who knows how long this ride can last?

Because against the Bears, Florida State picked up right where the Seminoles left off in the regular season.

Senior guard Robert McCray V, who was named to the All-ACC third team earlier in the week, led the way with 30 points and eight assists. Lajae Jones added 15 points and six rebounds, Chauncey Wiggins had 14 points, Kobe Magee added 13 points off the bench, and Alex Steen finished with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.

All told, the Florida State seniors combined to score 80 points on Wednesday night. One game after combining for 82 points in the regular-season finale win over SMU.

The win over Cal felt a lot like the one over the Mustangs on Saturday, in which the Seminoles caught fire from 3-point range in the first half and pretty much put the game away early in the second half.

Florida State missed its first five 3-pointers to start Wednesday’s game, but then went 7-of-9 the rest of the first half, with MaGee hitting all four of his shots from beyond the arc during that stretch. The Seminoles wound up hitting 13-of-28 from 3-point range and got eight points and two blocked shots from freshman Thomas Bassong.

Florida State also had a slew of thunderous dunks in the win, including a windmill jam from McCray and an emphatic dunk from senior Shah Muhammad with 5:25 left that pushed the lead to 86-67.

The Bears did make a comeback late, but the margin was much too big for the Seminoles to ever feel seriously threatened. And that’s been par for the course lately for Loucks’ team, which extended its winning streak to four in a row and is now 18-14 overall.

Not only has Florida State won 11 of its last 14 games, but it has had at least a 16-point lead in each of the last four wins and at least a 22-point lead in the second half of the last three.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for a team that was picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC standings and started league play with five straight losses.

“To win that many games out of our last 14 is a credit to our coaching staff, No. 1,” Loucks said. “That’s why we’re successful. It has nothing to do with me. That and the players and the character they have. Again, to not splinter in the toughest moments?

“Most teams let go of the rope, and these guys did not let go of the rope.”

Florida State went the final five minutes Wednesday without a made field goal. And Cal hit five of its last seven shots, as it made the score look a lot closer than it actually was.

Now, the Seminoles turn their attention to the Blue Devils in hopes of pulling off the upset they narrowly missed back in January.

Duke wound up beating FSU, 91-87, at the Tucker Center on Jan. 3, and it was nip-and-tuck the entire time. The Seminoles were 14-of-30 from 3-point range in the narrow loss, while Duke got a career-high 28 points from Isaiah Evans (on six made 3s) and 17 points and nine assists from Boozer.

Florida State senior Robert McCray throws down a dunk Wednesday against Cal. (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

