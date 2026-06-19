Late Addition: EDGE Stevan Thornton III officially visiting FSU this weekend

Florida State has a last-second addition to its next round of official visitors: Three-star EDGE Stevan Thornton III will join safety Jemari Foreman in town for the weekend.

This is a recruitment that has developed quickly for Florida State. Thornton has visited multiple times throughout the cycle, but he never got an offer from the Seminoles until Wednesday.

Thornton worked out at FSU’s big-man camp last week and was invited back for a visit exactly a week later, where he was offered.

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“Coach was just telling me that I check the boxes that I had to check out before we get everything set and all,” Thornton said. “I like to step up to challenges, so this right here is just helping me get better for my season next year and just making me one step closer to being a Seminole.”

Though Thornton is a local prospect from nearby Cairo, Ga., he did take an official visit to Cincinnati last week.

Thornton is a recruit that at one point was very sought after, holding offers from big-time programs like Alabama.

Before his visit this week, there is one thing that Thornton was looking for at Florida State.

“I came for games and all that, but I just want to see the bond and see if the brotherhood is here,” Thornton said.

Rivals rates Thornton as the No. 34 overall player in the state of Georgia for the 2027 cycle.

For the latest on this weekend’s visitors and more class of 2027 intel, head over to the Premium Recruiting board for the latest from Matt LaSerre and Nick Carlisle. The link is available below.

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