Top 5 'Noles: Florida State baseball moves up in latest wave of rankings

After collecting another weekend series win in the ACC — their fourth straight — the Florida State Seminoles have moved into the college baseball’s top five across multiple major polls.

The latest D1Baseball, Baseball America and Perfect Game Top 25 rankings all rank FSU at No. 5 nationally. The Seminoles (24-7, 9-3 ACC) are No. 4 in the NCAA’s latest RPI update.

TOP 5 'NOLES!



After taking two of three at Virginia, @FSUBaseball checks in at No. 5 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25. pic.twitter.com/x8Wl0eLLCJ — Warchant.com (@Warchant) April 6, 2026

This weekend’s wins at Virginia were notable for two reasons. First, Florida State played its first three-game set without star first baseman Myles Bailey, who is out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury. Second, the Seminoles needed to bounce back after losing the first game of the weekend against the Top-10 Cavaliers.

As Florida State works to build its Bailey-less resume for the the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee, this week provides four high-opportunity contests.

The Seminoles host rival Florida Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and then travel to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta for three games, beginning Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, ACCN).

Florida begins the week as the No. 7 team in the NCAA’s RPI rankings. Georgia Tech, a Top 3 team in the major polls, sits at No. 10 in the RPI.

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