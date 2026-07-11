Florida State pitcher Wes Mendes drafted No. 57 overall by the Houston Astros

During the 2025 season the Florida State baseball team had three weekend starters from Jesuit High School in Tampa.

Now, Wes Mendes joins his former teammates Jamie Arnold and Joey Volini as being a Major League Baseball draft pick as well.

Mendes, who was the ace of the Seminoles’ staff in 2026 and the ACC Pitcher of the Year, was drafted in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday (57th overall pick) by the Houston Astros. Per the MLB Draft tracker, Mendes is slotted for $1.68 million in bonus pool money at this pick.

With the 57th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @astros select @FSUBaseball left-handed pitcher Wes Mendes, No. 51 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/XWNTXiKgPC pic.twitter.com/84dxf57IVO — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 11, 2026

He was the first pick of the day for FSU, which will likely see a few more names called on Saturday and Sunday when the last 16 rounds of the draft are completed.

Mendes, who was the Sunday starter behind Arnold and Volini in 2025, had a 2026 season that was arguably every bit as good as the one turned in by Arnold before he was drafted in the first round.

The lefty was 9-3 with a 2.81 ERA in 16 starts. He struck out 125 batters in 93 innings with just 25 walks and 70 hits. He was named to multiple All-America teams and was also named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Because of a weather delay in the NCAA Regional in May, Mendes was only able to pitch four innings in the elimination game against Coastal Carolina. In those four innings he allowed one run on two hits while striking out eight. It was a dominant effort from the Ole Miss transfer in what will almost certainly prove to be his last game at Dick Howser Stadium.

Florida State baseball via video/podcast show ‘K Time’ with Chris Chavez and Corey Clark

The latest episode of ‘K Time’ includes an update on Florida State baseball portal activity and a preview/analysis of the MLB Draft. Watch below!

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