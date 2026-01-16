Duce Robinson speaks on belief in Florida State, 2026 roster -- Warchant TV

Florida State star wide receiver Duce Robinson spoke to reporters Friday morning on a host of topics, the first of which was why he returned to Tallahassee for 2026.

“I just believe,” Robinson said. “I believe in Florida State. I believe in what coach Norvell is doing. I believe in a lot of the coaches he brought in, a lot of the players he brought in. And I believe in the guys that we have returning.”

In the course of his talk with the media, Robinson spoke on new personnel, both of Florida State’s top quarterbacks (Ashton Daniels and Kevin Sperry) and more.

To watch the full interview, click play above.

