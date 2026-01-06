Former Auburn QB Ashton Daniels commits to FSU

After hosting three transfer quarterbacks on visits this week, the FSU football team has landed a commitment from one of them — Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels.

Daniels, who started his career at Stanford, chose the Seminoles over Baylor, Kentucky and Arkansas.

He announced his decision Tuesday morning.

“This place is truly special, and I believe that I can lead this team to an ACC championship and the College Football Playoffs next year,” Daniels told Warchant before announcing his decision publicly. “The people in this program are special and want to win, as well as develop me off the field. And those are the two most important things to me.”

Daniels started three games for the Tigers this season, with his best game coming against Vanderbilt. He completed 31 of 44 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in that game, but he did struggle at times in his other two starts.

Against Alabama, he passed for 259 yards and ran for 108, but he completed less than 50 percent of his passes (18 of 39). In his first start, against Kentucky, he only completed 13 of 28 passes for 108 yards and was sacked five times.

Daniels committed to FSU head coach Mike Norvell during the last meeting of his visit on Monday, telling Warchant that the Seminoles’ staff was fired up and ready to get to work.

“What excited me the most is the tradition of this place and getting FSU back on the map, right where it should be,” Daniels said. “The history of this program is second to none, and I cant wait to write my name in the history books. … I envision myself leading this offense and doing whatever it takes for this team to win.”

Daniels said he realized how badly he wanted to play for FSU right after he arrived on campus.

“When I walked in the door, and every single person in the facility was there clapping and cheering, I knew how much I was valued and wanted here,” Daniels said. “And I knew that this was a sign from God that this was the right decision.”

Florida State also hosted former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway and former Virginia and UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea this week as well, but Daniels said the Seminoles didn’t mention the possibility of bringing in two transfer signal-callers.

“We didn’t talk of other quarterbacks, but I’m coming in with the mindset to be the leader and starting quarterback for this team,” he said.

Before he transferred to Auburn for 2025, Daniels started most of the previous two seasons at Stanford. In 2024, he completed 170 of 271 passes (62.7) percent for 1,700 yards with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions; he also rushed for 669 yards and three touchdowns on 148 carries.

In 2023, he passed for 2,247 yards while completing 191 of 325 passes with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He rushed for 296 yards and three touchdowns that season.

