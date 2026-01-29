Former FSU golf star Brooks Koepka set to make return to PGA Tour
loading...
loading...
The goal is always the same for the Florida State softball program. It doesn't change. Oklahoma City. It might be mostly unsaid, but the Seminoles...
As he took the stage at the FSU soccer team's national championship celebration Tuesday evening, Brian Pensky reflected on the difficult, yet...
The 2025 National Champion Florida State Seminoles soccer team returned home to fanfare and celebration Tuesday afternoon. FSU fans greeted and...
The Florida State women's soccer team knocked off No. 1 seed Stanford, 1-0, Monday night in Kansas City and won its fifth national championship in...
FSU Sports Information Release: The No. 3-seeded FSU soccer team will play for its fifth national title against No. 1 Stanford in the national...
The Florida State women's soccer team will get to play for the fifth national championship in school history this Monday after knocking off TCU on...
FSU Sports Information Release: The No. 3-seed Florida State soccer team advanced to the NCAA College Cup with a 4-1 win over Ohio State in front of...
After advancing to the College Cup -- soccer's version of the NCAA Final Four -- in four consecutive years and six additional times in the previous...
Courtesy of FSU Sports Information: The No. 7 Florida State soccer team shut out Louisville 2-0 on Thursday night in the ACC opener at the Seminole...
It's not often that a college grabs national headlines for golf recruiting, but when Miles Russell announced his commitment to Florida State in June,...
Three Florida State golfers and one high school commit competed this week in the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at the Olympic Club in San Francisco,...
The ultimate summer destination for the Florida State softball team is always Oklahoma City. But this one isn't too shabby, either. The Seminoles...
Florida State golfer Lottie Woad finished in third place Sunday at The Evian Championship, one of five Major championships in women's golf. Woad...
Head coach Trey Jones and the Florida State men's golf team have landed another potential star for the future, securing a commitment Monday from 2027...
Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information: Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda will be inducted in the Florida Sports Hall of Fame...
Jeff Leishman is one of the top 100 golf coaches in America, according to Golf.com, and his resume includes multiple pupils who went on to play at...
Just over a week after competing with his FSU teammates in the NCAA Championships, now former Florida State golfer Luke Clanton will be making his...
Seven Florida State golfers, both current and former, competed Monday in U.S. Open Final Qualifying dubbed as "Golf's Longest Day," due to having to...
Releases courtesy of FSU Sports Information: For the seventh time in the last nine seasons, the FSU softball team put multiple players on the NFCA...
The Florida State men's golf team didn't play its best round on Sunday afternoon. Not even close. But the Seminoles were good enough in the first...
CARLSBAD, Calif. – The No. 11 Florida State men’s golf team is 1-under, 575 through two rounds of stroke play at the NCAA Championship Finals at the...
It came down to the final batter. The final pitch. And in the end, NiJaree Canady was just too good for the Florida State softball team. The...
Chasing the 2025 national championship has been the driving force for the Florida State men's golf team all year, and that opportunity is finally...
The million-dollar woman has Texas Tech one win away from the Women's College World Series. And the Florida State Seminoles one loss from...
There will be plenty of stars in the spotlight when the No. 5 FSU softball team takes on Texas Tech tonight in the opening game of the NCAA...