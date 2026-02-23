Former FSU staffer Manrey Saint-Amour returning as assistant OL coach

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell is turning to another familiar face to fill a vacancy on his coaching staff.

Manrey Saint-Amour, who served as a graduate assistant on Norvell’s first FSU staff in 2020 before working at several other schools, is returning to the Seminoles as assistant offensive line coach, Warchant has confirmed with multiple sources.

He replaces Cooper Williams, who left earlier this off-season to become offensive line coach at Buffalo, as the top assistant to Herb Hand.

Saint-Amour, who played at Georgia Southern, most recently was offensive line coach at Georgia State during the 2024 season. He went there with head coach Dell McGee when McGee was hired away from the Georgia Bulldogs.

After working as a G.A. at Florida State in 2020, Saint-Amour was hired by Nick Saban to fill the same role at Alabama in 2021. He then served as assistant offensive line coach at Charleston Southern in 2022 before joining Kirby Smart’s Georgia staff for the ’23 season.

Saint-Amour was a quality control coach at UGA in 2023 and actually filled in as offensive line coach when the Bulldogs played Florida State in that year’s Orange Bowl due to an illness suffered by Stacy Searels.

Saint-Amour is the latest former FSU staffer to return in 2026. Former scout John Garrett is back as the Seminoles’ general manager of personnel, and Florida State also recently hired former staff member Gabe Fertitta to rejoin the Seminoles’ staff as an assistant coach. He worked at FSU from 2022-24 before leaving to be offensive coordinator at Nicholls State in ’25.

New staffer to work with RBs

Florida State also is adding Terry Richardson III to the staff to assist running backs coach Kam Martin. Richardson previously worked as assistant wide receivers coach at Appalachian State. He is a Miami native who played receiver at FIU.

