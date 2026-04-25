Francik throws no-hitter, Torres blasts 2 HRs as FSU Softball rolls past Jackets

Florida State Sports Information Release:

Jazzy Francik threw her third career no-hitter and Isa Torres hit two home runs as the No. 13 Florida State softball team (41-7, 16-3) defeated Georgia Tech (29-23, 10-12), 4-0, on Friday night in Atlanta.

Francik threw seven no-hit innings and allowed just two walks while striking out one. Francik improved to 18-2 this season with the win.

Torres continued to be the best hitter in the country as the junior hit her fourth leadoff homer in the last seven games. Torres went on to hit another solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Torres has hit eight home runs in her last 11 games after never having more than nine home runs in a season the past two years.

After leading just 1-0 heading into the sixth inning, Torres added insurance for the Noles with her home run. FSU continued the rally as Jaysoni Beachum singled, and Anna Hinde walked to put traffic on the base paths for Bella Ruggiero, who delivered with a single to allow pinch runners Angelee Bueno and Madi Frey to score to make it 4-0.

Francik retired the side in order in the seventh to complete the no-hitter.

The two teams will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Of Note

Jazzy Francik threw her third career no-hitter on Friday evening. Francik is the first Seminole since Meghan King to have three or more career no-hitters.

Francik’s no-hitter was the 121st no-hitter in FSU history.

Isa Torres hit her seventh leadoff home run of the season in the top of the first inning.

Torres picked up her fourth career multi-home run game and her second in as many games.

Torres has hit eight home runs in her last 11 games and has set a new career high with 15 home runs.

Torres’ 15 home runs is tied for the 10th-most home runs in a single season in FSU history.

Jaysoni Beachum went 2-for-3 today and has now reached base safely in 36 consecutive games which is the fourth-longest streak in FSU history and the longest streak since 2014.

Bella Ruggiero drove in two runs on a RBI single and has now recorded a RBI in seven out of her last eight games.

FSU scored one run in the first inning and has now outscored its opponents 65-20 in the first inning. FSU improved to 25-2 when it scores in the first inning.

FSU improved to 73-26 all-time against Georgia Tech.

FSU has won 27 consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets dating back to 2013.

Talk about this story with other die-hard FSU football fans on the Tribal Council.