FSU, 2026 defensive line signee Damaad Lewis part ways

FSU felt it got a steal late in November when the Seminoles landed three-star 2026 defensive lineman Damaad Lewis.

A 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect from North Carolina, Lewis decided to not enroll at Florida State after signing in December. He instead will be looking for a new school.

Lewis released a statement regarding his commitment on social media Monday evening, announcing his recruitment “is 100% back open.”

I want to take a moment to thank God and my family who supported me through this recruitment process. It’s been a long year but I’m ready to get to work. With that being said, I have decided to decommit from FSU and my recruitment is 100% back open. — Damaad Lewis (@DamaadLewis07) January 12, 2026

Lewis was part of a large group of defensive linemen in the 2026 class, headlined by players like Earnest Rankins, Jalen Anderson, Chris Carbin and Franklin Whitley.

Lewis is the brother of Damien Lewis, a starting offensive guard on the 2019 LSU national championship team, and a current player on the Carolina Panthers.

According to MaxPreps, in 10 games this season, Lewis had 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had 15 quarterback hurries.

FSU currently has the No. 13 ranked class for the 2026 cycle.

