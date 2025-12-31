FSU assistant coach John Papuchis reportedly leaving staff for Mizzou

Florida State’s defensive coaching staff for the 2026 season is coming into greater focus.

John Papuchis, who has been the Seminoles’ linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, is leaving to take a position at Missouri, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Papuchis previously coached defensive ends at Florida State and has been on the staff since Mike Norvell came to Tallahassee in 2020.

With Papuchis leaving, Florida State could elevate former Seminole star Ernie Sims to linebackers coach — he served as assistant linebackers coach this past season and as a defensive analyst before that. Defensive coordinator Tony White, who played linebacker in college and has coached the position, could also take over that spot.

There was an indication Papuchis could be leaving when Florida State hired Nick Williams as Edges coach and pass-rush coordinator earlier this month.

White’s defensive coaching staff now features Terrance Knighton as defensive line coach, Williams handling the Edges, Blue Adams coaching the cornerbacks and Evan Cooper handling the safeties. White did not have responsibility for a specific position last season.

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.